Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 33,200.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned about 1.00% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $83,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 480,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

