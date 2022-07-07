Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $193,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.13. 519,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

