Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.08. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

