Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 7th (AMTI, ASAAF, AZPN, BRKR, BSRR, CAL, CASH, CATC, CNI, CNR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 7th:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has €38.00 ($39.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €27.00 ($28.13).

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $162.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$150.00 target price on the stock.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a hold rating. They currently have C$99.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $331.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $488.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

