Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (AAL, ACDVF, ADDYY, ANFGF, AOWDF, APF, ARNGF, ATUSF, ATYM, BHP)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($48.44) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($270.83) to €215.00 ($223.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74).

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48).

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 450 ($5.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.50 to C$1.25.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.21). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 34 ($0.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36).

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.75). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.36). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 306 ($3.71) to GBX 277 ($3.35). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23).

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.23).

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $58.00.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32).

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 13 ($0.16). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 750 ($9.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 434 ($5.26) to GBX 441 ($5.34).

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 750 to CHF 700. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.56) to €5.90 ($6.15). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($46.88). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 46 ($0.56) to GBX 49 ($0.59). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 740 ($8.96) to GBX 670 ($8.11).

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €76.00 ($79.17) to €69.00 ($71.88). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 75 ($0.91). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 41. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 292 ($3.54) to GBX 354 ($4.29).

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.42) to €35.00 ($36.46). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.18).

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €280.00 ($291.67) to €230.00 ($239.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.29) to GBX 750 ($9.08).

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.