Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (AAL, ACDVF, ADDYY, ANFGF, AOWDF, APF, ARNGF, ATUSF, ATYM, BHP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($48.44) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($270.83) to €215.00 ($223.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74).

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48).

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 450 ($5.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.50 to C$1.25.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.21). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 34 ($0.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36).

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.75). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.36). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 306 ($3.71) to GBX 277 ($3.35). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23).

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.23).

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $58.00.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32).

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 13 ($0.16). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 750 ($9.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 434 ($5.26) to GBX 441 ($5.34).

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 750 to CHF 700. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.56) to €5.90 ($6.15). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($46.88). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 46 ($0.56) to GBX 49 ($0.59). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 740 ($8.96) to GBX 670 ($8.11).

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €76.00 ($79.17) to €69.00 ($71.88). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 75 ($0.91). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 41. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 292 ($3.54) to GBX 354 ($4.29).

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.42) to €35.00 ($36.46). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.18).

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €280.00 ($291.67) to €230.00 ($239.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.29) to GBX 750 ($9.08).

