iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,725.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 117,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,867.8% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,888,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

