iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

