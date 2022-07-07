iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,762. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

