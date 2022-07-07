iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,674,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 555,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 39,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

