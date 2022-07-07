iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

