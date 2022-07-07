iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

USMV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,704,411 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75.

