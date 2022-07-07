iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

