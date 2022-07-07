iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

