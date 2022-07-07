iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,818,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

