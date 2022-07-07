iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

