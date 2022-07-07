iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is First Merchants Corp’s 6th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 92,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,442. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

