iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

