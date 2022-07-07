iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.63

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.63 and last traded at C$28.69, with a volume of 3702899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.02.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

