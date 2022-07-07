iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

