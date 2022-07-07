Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,647,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,264,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.