Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,647,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,264,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
