J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.09 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

