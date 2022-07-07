J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.09 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
