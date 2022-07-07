JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

JFrog stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,136 shares of company stock worth $735,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

