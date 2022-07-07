JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,136 shares of company stock worth $735,463 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in JFrog by 163.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 307,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

