John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
HPS stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.89.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.