John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

HPS stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

