John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

HTD stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

