John R. Moore Sells 8,186 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EWTX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 302,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.