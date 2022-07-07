John R. Moore Sells 8,186 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EWTX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 302,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

