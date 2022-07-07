John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.73

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.