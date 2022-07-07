JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.63.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.