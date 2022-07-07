JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 690

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528.50 ($6.40).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON:BEZ traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 487.80 ($5.91). The stock had a trading volume of 996,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.98. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,189.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.25).

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,285.78).

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.