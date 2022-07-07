JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

