Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 717161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRR shares. Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.