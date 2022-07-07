KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE KBH opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.