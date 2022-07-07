Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 12,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 293,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

