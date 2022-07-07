Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 709,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,810,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

