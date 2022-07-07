Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 1-Year High at $473.00

Shares of Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 473 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 473 ($5.73), with a volume of 786481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kistos from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 490 ($5.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.46. The stock has a market cap of £391.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

