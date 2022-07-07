KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells $16,317.96 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $16,317.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,025.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.17. 1,885,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,668. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

