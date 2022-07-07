KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

KLAC stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in KLA by 103.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 187,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in KLA by 389.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in KLA by 167.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

