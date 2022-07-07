KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as low as C$10.25. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 5,274 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.70. The firm has a market cap of C$101.30 million and a P/E ratio of 92.73.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 654.55%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

