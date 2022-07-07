Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.41

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 48526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

