Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.17.

Shares of LIF traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.55. The company had a trading volume of 176,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.82 and a 1 year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

