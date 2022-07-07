Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.23

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.26) to GBX 830 ($10.05) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

