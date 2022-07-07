Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$5.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
See Also
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.