Ledyard National Bank Acquires 1,621 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $31.27 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.