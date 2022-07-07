Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

