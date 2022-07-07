Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after buying an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.