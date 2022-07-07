Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 12,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 506,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.