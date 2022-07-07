Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $493.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $399.20 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.