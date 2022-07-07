Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Cummins stock opened at $202.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

