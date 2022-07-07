Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.33.
LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.24) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.00) to GBX 329 ($3.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
