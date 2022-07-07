Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

